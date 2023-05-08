BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $586-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.07 million. BlackLine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 1,634,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,435. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

