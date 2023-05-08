BitShares (BTS) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.98 million and $725,700.65 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003450 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003821 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001481 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,964,581 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

