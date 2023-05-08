Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $27.23 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00119727 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00046703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029163 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.