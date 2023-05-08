Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.92 million and approximately $70,207.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00134457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00060545 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003610 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

