Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,400. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.5 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.98 on Monday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 76,447,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,862,680. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

