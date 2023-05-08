Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 494,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.54. 1,969,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

