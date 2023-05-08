Birinyi Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Shares of DE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.53. The stock had a trading volume of 691,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,189. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

