Birinyi Associates Inc. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,997 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,392. The company has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

