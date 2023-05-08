BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. 569,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $1,731,273. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTAI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

