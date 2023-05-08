Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 165,286 shares.The stock last traded at $386.88 and had previously closed at $385.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.11 and a 200-day moving average of $442.11.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

