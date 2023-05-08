Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $676.84 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

NYSE BIO.B remained flat at $467.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $464.10 and a 1 year high of $467.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

