BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0395-1.0425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. BILL also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.46-$1.48 EPS.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $14.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,362,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,143. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at BILL

A number of analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.75.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after buying an additional 457,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $46,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 423,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,093,000 after buying an additional 284,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

