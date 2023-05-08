BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.01. 336,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.96. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85.

Insider Activity

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Research analysts expect that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

