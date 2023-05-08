BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 315947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,282. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 150.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 763,865 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $4,285,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 730.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 436,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 125.87% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

