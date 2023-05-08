BHP Group (BHP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

BHP Group (LON: BHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/24/2023 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,550 ($31.86) to GBX 2,370 ($29.61). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2023 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.99) price target on the stock.

4/24/2023 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,550 ($31.86) price target on the stock.

4/21/2023 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) price target on the stock.

3/30/2023 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,800 ($34.98).

3/13/2023 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($31.36) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up GBX 91.50 ($1.14) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,393 ($29.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,208. The company has a market cap of £121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.34, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,455.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,526.15. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.99).

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,766.32%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.