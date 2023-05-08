B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,474. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.73%.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Articles

