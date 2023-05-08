Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stake Raised by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.55% of Beyond Meat worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. 749,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,979. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

