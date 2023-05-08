Beta Finance (BETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.28 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $78.28 million and $25.05 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

