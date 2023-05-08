Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,938,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.24. 475,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average is $140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.