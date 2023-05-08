Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 125,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 95,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

