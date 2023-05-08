Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 272.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,939 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.62. 1,435,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,799. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.