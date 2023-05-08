Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.43. 2,642,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,213. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.