Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 531 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 95,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,001. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

