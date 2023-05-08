Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,814 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099,768 shares. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

