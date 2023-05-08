Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 211.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,047 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. 960,033 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

