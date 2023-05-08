Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.83. 1,006,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

