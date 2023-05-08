Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207,823 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. 13,602,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,440,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

