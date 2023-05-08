Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires Shares of 20,283 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 349,449 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. 642,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,315. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

