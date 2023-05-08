Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,542,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,059,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,230,074. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

