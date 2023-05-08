Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $290.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $260.00.

BDX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.17 and a 200 day moving average of $244.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

