Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Page Arthur B purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

