Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.38 ($10.46).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.43) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.49) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 921 ($11.51) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.93) to GBX 825 ($10.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.31) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insider Transactions at Beazley
In other Beazley news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.95) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($619,790.10). In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.02), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,790.10). Also, insider Clive Bannister bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.95) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($619,790.10). Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Beazley Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,380.95%.
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
