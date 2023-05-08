Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.38 ($10.46).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.43) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.49) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 921 ($11.51) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.93) to GBX 825 ($10.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.31) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Beazley

In other Beazley news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.95) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($619,790.10). In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.02), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,790.10). Also, insider Clive Bannister bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.95) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($619,790.10). Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley Increases Dividend

Beazley stock opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,769.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($8.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 588.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 629.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,380.95%.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

