Barclays Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $15.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

