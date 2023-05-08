Barclays Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $15.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.