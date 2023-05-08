Barclays Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $15.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.