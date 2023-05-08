Barclays Cuts Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $45.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KTB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of KTB opened at $41.01 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

