Barclays Cuts Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target to $4.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

