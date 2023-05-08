Bank of America Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $24.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2,870.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Huntsman by 143.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.