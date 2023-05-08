BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.32) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.74) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,019.33 ($12.74).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 990.20 ($12.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 973.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 881.22. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,037 ($12.96). The company has a market cap of £30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,941.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5,294.12%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.49), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($271,574.71). 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

