Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Badger Meter makes up approximately 0.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Badger Meter worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,631. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $139.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

