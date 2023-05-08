B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.22 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Harrow Health Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $816.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.18. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $27.55.
Institutional Trading of Harrow Health
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.