B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $816.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.18. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

