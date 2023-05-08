Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.87 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.97 or 0.00024658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $811.59 million and approximately $26.87 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018268 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,261.61 or 1.00050626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,522,379 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,472,379.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.38181783 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $28,973,895.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

