Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $41,850.00 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,332,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,233. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262.25.

On Monday, April 24th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.