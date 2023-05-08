Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $41,850.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,332,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,233. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262.25.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00.
  • On Thursday, April 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.