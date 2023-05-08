Aufman Associates Inc Has $258,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aufman Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,800,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.