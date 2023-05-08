Aufman Associates Inc Acquires 15,760 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

