AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Trimmed by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.6% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. 8,920,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,852,398. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

