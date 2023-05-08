Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $608.80

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $608.80, but opened at $595.50. Atrion shares last traded at $600.00, with a volume of 3,418 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $622.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.