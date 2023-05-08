Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $135.73 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 84.75% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,990 shares in the company, valued at $43,102,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,990 shares in the company, valued at $43,102,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,303,027. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

