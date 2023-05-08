Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Trading 5.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.30. 58,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 722,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,931.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,393,000 after buying an additional 805,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 422,300 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -881.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

