Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Trading 5.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.30. 58,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 722,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.
The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,931.36%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,393,000 after buying an additional 805,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 422,300 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -881.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
