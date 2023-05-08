Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Atkore worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATKR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,681. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

