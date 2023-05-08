ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 1,656,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19. ATI has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

