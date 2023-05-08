Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$9.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. 541,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,637. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

